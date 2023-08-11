Honolulu (KHON2) – Local clothing brand Hawaii’s Finest partners with Living808 to bring exclusive deals to viewers.

For over 12 years Hawaii’s Finest has been known as the “people’s brand” bringing entertainment, food and apparel to residents statewide.

Living808 viewers can take advantage of new clothing collections as well as upcoming performances.

10% OFF NEW ALOHA FRIDAY COLLECTION (VALID UNTIL MIDNIGHT ON 08/11/23):

Use Code: ALOHA10

Hawaii’s Finest “Kokua For Maui ” T-Shirts:

Hawaii’s Finest will donate 100% of its “Kokua For Maui ” T-Shirts to the Maui relief efforts to hel those affected by the Maui wildfires.

WEBSITE:

www.hifinest.com