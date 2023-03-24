Honolulu (KHON2) – Island Slipper offers a “Prince Kūhiō Day” sale for those looking to head into the holiday weekend in style.

Island Slipper provides a range of products and accessories catered to both women and men.

“We really want to celebrate Hawaiian culture this weekend in honor of Prince Kūhiō. We have designs that reflect all things Hawaii. From Kapa inspiration to scenic spots, we have it all here at Island Slipper,” says Matt Carpenter, Vice President of IslandSlipper.

From Friday, March 24th to Sunday March 26th, Island Slipper customers will receive 30% off a second pair of slippers when mentioning “Living808” at in-store checkouts.

Island Slipper: www.islandslipper.com

Ala Moana: 1450 Ala Moana Blvd

Ewa Wing Level 3

Suite #3515

Honolulu, HI 96814

Royal Hawaiian Shopping Center:

2201 Kalakaua Ave

Building A Level 2

Suite #A211

Honolulu, HI 96815