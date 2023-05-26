Honolulu (KHON2) – Island Slipper offers a “Memorial Day” sale for those looking to head into the weekend in style.

Island Slipper provides a range of footwear and accessories catered to everyone celebrating Memorial Day weekend.

“We know a lot of people are going out this weekend for Memorial Day so we have styles that will have you and your family prepared for a night on the town to a day at the beach,” says Matt Carpenter, Vice President of Island Slipper.

Island Slipper Customers can celebrate Memorial Day Weekend with a “buy one, get one 30% off regular priced footwear” in stores only. The Memorial Day Weekend Promotion starts Friday 5/26 and ends Monday 5/29. Discount will automatically apply at checkout.

Island Slipper:

www.islandslipper.com

Ala Moana:

1450 Ala Moana Blvd

Ewa Wing Level 3

Suite #3515

Honolulu, HI 96814

Royal Hawaiian Shopping Center:

2201 Kalakaua Ave

Building A Level 2

Suite #A211

Honolulu, HI 96815