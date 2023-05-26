Honolulu (KHON2) – Island Slipper offers a “Memorial Day” sale for those looking to head into the weekend in style.
Island Slipper provides a range of footwear and accessories catered to everyone celebrating Memorial Day weekend.
“We know a lot of people are going out this weekend for Memorial Day so we have styles that will have you and your family prepared for a night on the town to a day at the beach,” says Matt Carpenter, Vice President of Island Slipper.
Island Slipper Customers can celebrate Memorial Day Weekend with a “buy one, get one 30% off regular priced footwear” in stores only. The Memorial Day Weekend Promotion starts Friday 5/26 and ends Monday 5/29. Discount will automatically apply at checkout.
Island Slipper:
Ala Moana:
1450 Ala Moana Blvd
Ewa Wing Level 3
Suite #3515
Honolulu, HI 96814
Royal Hawaiian Shopping Center:
2201 Kalakaua Ave
Building A Level 2
Suite #A211
Honolulu, HI 96815