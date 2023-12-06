Honolulu (KHON2) – Customers of Bloomingdale’s can save big as well as interact with special guests at the Bloomingdale’s “Friends and Family Event.”

Bloomingdale’s “Friends and Family Event” will take place the weekend of December 8th at its Ala Moana location.

“For friends and family, the rest of the store gets 25% off almost everything. In our beauty department, you get 25% off if you spend over $150. There will be a lot of gifts for our customers as well as special guests,” says Lieu Tran, General Manager of Bloomingdale’s.

Guests who attend the “Family and Friend Event” will be able to meet Celebrity Hairstylist, Jess Elbaum, who will be hosting Masterclasses at Bloomingdale’s Ala Moana Center.

“As someone who has lived and worked in Hawaii, I know how challenging the humidity can be on the hair so I am so happy to share my new favorite product from Hair Rituel that has been a lifesaver when it comes to dealing with frizz. The new Invisible Hold Hairspray is a super lightweight hairspray that has an anti-frizz, anti-humidity action,” says Celebrity Hairstylist, Jess Elbaum.

Renowned celebrity hairstylist Jess Elbaum is in town to share her expertise at Bloomingdale’s Ala Moana! She joined Living808 to offer insights into creating perfect holiday hairstyles. Elbaum, known for her work with A-list clients, shared her go-to style for the busy holiday season – a quick and elegant up-do.

Jess shared, “I love to do a quick and easy up-do. A sleek ponytail is always a classic and a style you can elevate from day to night,” Elbaum revealed. She emphasized the importance of preparation, having already used the Hair Rituel by Sisley Creme 230 to protect the model’s hair and the Volumizing Spray and Radiance Brush to craft the perfect ponytail.

For those looking to add a touch of holiday magic to the classic ponytail, Elbaum suggested accessorizing with chic velvet or satin bows. Pearl and diamond clips or pins also make for festive and fun additions to elevate the style for the season.

Jess also emphasized the importance of maintaining a look throughout the day. Starting in the shower with the right shampoo and conditioner tailored to your hair type is crucial. She also recommended using a thermal protectant for heat styling and incorporating styling products like the Volumizing Spray from Hair Rituel to ensure a long-lasting holiday look.

Jess will be hosting Masterclasses at Bloomingdale’s Ala Moana Center this Friday, 12/8. The sessions will be held at 1:00pm, 3:00pm, and 5:00pm, with more of her expert hairstyling tips and tricks!

Bloomingdale’s at Ala Moana is open Monday thru Sunday.

Bloomingdale’s at Ala Moana:

1450 Ala Moana Blvd. Honolulu, HI 96814