Honolulu (KHON2) – Fans of the hit show “The Office” are invited to participate in a trivia night hosted by David Koechner.

Known as Todd Packer from “The Office,” David Koechner will be sharing stories of his time being on the hit show, while quizzing fans about their knowledge of its characters, events and story lines.

“I’m excited to share some behind the scenes stories of my time on set, also I would love to meet our Hawaii fans, as this will be my first time performing in the islands,” says David Koechner, Actor and Comedian.

“The Office” trivia with David Koechner begins at 3PM, with two stand-up shows to follow.

Blue Note Hawaii:

Website: Blue Note Hawaii | David Koechner Tickets

David Koechner:

Social Media: @DavidKoechner