Honolulu (KHON2) – Modern Luxury Hawai’i is producing the first ever Aloha Swim event and fashion show in collaboration with local companies.

In accordance to its brand, BMW of Honolulu is in partnership with ALOHA SWIM event as the Official Auto Partner,

“BMW is about luxury, style and performance. Our customers represent the most stylish trendsetters in Honolulu, and our cars are extensions of their personalities. Our cars are just as useful and comfortable in town as they are at the beach,” says Tim Palms, General Manager of BMW of Honolulu.

Customers of BMW of Honolulu are encouraged to check out its inventory at their Kapiolani location and now, Kapolei.

Palms says, “MINI of Hawaii opened in Kapolei a year ago, it’s the first dealership in West Oahu and it’s also the first MINI dealership with a full BMW service department on site. It’s also right across the street from the waterpark, and about the same distance to Ko Olina and Wai Kai, all perfect places to try out those new looks from Swim Week.”

ALOHA SWIM event will be held at the Outrigger Reef Beach Resort on Saturday, July 1st from 6:30PM to 9:30PM.

