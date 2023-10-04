Honolulu (KHON2) – Registration for the 2023 Camp Agape event is now open for reiki wanting to be apart.

For over 17 years, Camp Agape has been helping children who have a parent or parents that are or have been incarcerated.

“I started this camp because I was incarcerated myself and I saw the impact it had on my daughter and the stigma that she had to face. So, my hope is that the children that attend, we call them angels, will see that there are other kids like them going through the same thing and that there are adults that have been through what their parents have been through and have turned their lives around,” says Pastor Roy Yamamoto, Founder and Pastor of Camp Agape.

Camp Agape will be held at Camp Erdman on Oahu, where participants can experience activities, fellowship and more.

“There’s lots of food and great snacks, entertainment, and bonding with each other. We also teach them about som important Biblical concepts like trust, love, forgiveness, and hope,” says Kawailani Crespo, Jr. Mentor Coach of Camp Agape.

Registration for the 2023 Camp Agape event is now open via its official website.

Camp Agape:

Website: www.CampAgapeHawaii.org

Social Media: @CampAgapeHawaii