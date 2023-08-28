In today’s 808 Style segment on Living808, Jason Zambuto the VP of Retail and Wholesale at Reyn Spooner, joined John Veneri to discuss the new styles of Aloha shirts that are out just in time for the football season.

“The Reyn Spooner brand has been a leader in Hawaiʻi’s fashion scene for over 65 years. With innovations such as the reverse-print, hand-painted designs, and attention to detail and quality, Reyn Spooner helped pioneer Aloha wear for Hawaiʻi and the rest of the world. We continue to honor our Hawaiʻi roots and pride ourselves on our island heritage.”

And to help with those affected by the wildfires on Maui, the brand is donated funds from the sales of its iconic Lahaina Sailor print and the response has been great.

“Lahaina holds a special place for Reyn Spooner. It was the inspiration for our Lahaina Sailor print, which debuted back in 1968 and it’s become our unofficial signature design. Through the end of August, we will be donating all net proceeds from the sales, both in-store and online, of our Lahaina Sailor collection to the Maui disaster relief efforts. That includes all men’s and women’s apparel, kids clothing, and accessories. We’ve been overwhelmed and inspired by the response from our customers. It’s one way we can make a difference to help Maui and Lahaina rebuild stronger.”

And in honor of the Rainbow Warriors and Wahine at the University of Hawaii, Reyn Spooner has come out with the UH logo Aloha shirts. Perfect timing for the home opener this Friday against Stanford.

“They’re calling for a ‘white out’ with fans and we’ve got the perfect shirt with our University of Hawaii performance polo. It’s a cool and comfortable way to show your Warrior proud. We also have our UH design in Spooner Kloth, which features images of the UH logo, Stan Sheriff Center, and other Hawaii motifs. While we’re biased toward the University of Hawaii, our collegiate line does include of schools.”

You can also pick up an Aloha Shirt with your favorite NFL team logo on it. All 32 teams are prominently displayed on a button down or golf polo.

For a store near you or for more information, visit https://www.ReynSpooner.com