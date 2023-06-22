Honolulu (KHON2) – Mā‘alaea —The Untold Story of Maui’s Historic Crossroads, is now available at the Maui Ocean Center.



Mā‘alaea was a centuries-old Hawaiian fishing village, which was home to a prominent one of the island’s largest collections of petroglyphs.

“The book offers something for every reader. For residents and those with knowledge of Maui, it’s a chance to dive deeper into the untold history of Ma’alaea,” says Lucienne De Naie, Author of Mā‘alaea—The Untold Story of Maui’s Historic Crossroads.

Guests of the Maui Ocean Center are invited to Maui Ocean Center on June 29th for a meet and greet with Luceinne.

