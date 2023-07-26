Honolulu (KHON2) – Bloomingdale’s is helping customers decorate their homes with the latest in home decor.

From bedding, statement pieces and more Bloomingdale’s welcomes customers to be apart of its “One Day Home Sale” happening throughout the weekend of July 28th.

“We’re really excited to have our biggest sale of the year return. From home products and even our luggage’s there’s a lot customers can choose from,” says Lieu Tran, General Manager at Bloomingdale’s Ala Moana.

According to Tran, items in the home and luggage department that are on sale, will have an additional 20 to 40 percent off.

Tran says, “We have a bunch of great brands from local musicians to well-known national brands. All of which are in trend for the summer season. Talk to any of our associates, as they can help choose what will great for you and your lifestyle.”

Those looking to be a part of the “One Day Home Sale” are invited to visit Bloomingdale’s Friday, July 28th and Saturday, July 29th.

Bloomingdale ‘s at Ala Moana:

1450 Ala Moana Blvd.

Honolulu, HI 96814