Honolulu (KHON2) – Swarm is the latest series to premiere on Amazon Prime Video which circles around an obsessed fan wanting to meet her favorite Houston-based popstar.

Amazon Prime Video’s latest series Swarm is gaining a lot of attention with members of Beyonce’s BeyHive as the series shares a lot of Beyonce-related connotations. Dominique Fishback plays Dre, an obsessed fan who will go to extreme and violent lengths to meet her favorite popstar, Ni’jah. Fans speculated that Ni’jah has similarities to Beyonce with group names, infidelity rumors and Bee-related connotations.

Swarm is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.