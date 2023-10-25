Honolulu (KHON2) – When it comes to creating culinary masterpieces, the tools of the trade are just as important as the skill of the chef. Panya Bistro and Bakery, a charming eatery renowned for its delectable dishes, has taken the art of cooking to a whole new level with the help of pots and pans from Bloomingdale’s. The result? A symphony of flavors that leaves patrons craving more.

Nestled in the heart of the Honolulu, Panya Bistro and Bakery started over two decades ago and is where tradition meets innovation. With a commitment to serving the freshest ingredients and crafting each dish with precision, it’s no wonder that their offerings have become the talk of the town.

The secret to Panya’s success lies in the choice of cookware. Bloomingdale’s brand “All-Clad” cookware, is known for their exceptional quality, heat distribution, and durability, have become the backbone of their kitchen. From sizzling stir-fries to simmering soups and perfectly seared steaks, these pots and pans are the unsung heroes behind Panya’s delicious creations and they can be yours as well.

Visit Bloomingdale’s on the 3rd floor of Ala Moana Center for the “All-Clad” collections or shop online at Bloomingdales.com. This weekdend there is a huge one-day home sale, 50-75% off on October 27th-28th.

And visit Panya Bistro and Bakery at 1288 Ala Moana Blvd or online at panyabistro.com