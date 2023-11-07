Honolulu (KHON2) – In a remarkable showcase of corporate responsibility, All Nippon Airways (ANA), an industry-leading airline, has once again brought music to the forefront as a bridge between cultures, education, and the arts. The 2023 ANA Aha Mele event, set to take place on November 19th at 6:30 PM at the Tom Moffatt Waikiki Shell, is a testament to ANA’s commitment to the communities they serve, particularly the strong connection between Japan and Hawaii.

Headlining this year’s event is none other than the world-renowned pianist and Cliburn Gold Award winner, Nobuyuki Tsujii. His remarkable talent serves as an inspiration not only to aspiring musicians but to art enthusiasts of all ages and abilities. Tsujii’s presence at the ANA Aha Mele highlights the event’s mission to promote musical talent and education.

The ANA Aha Mele also nurtures local talent, exemplified by the inclusion of local violinist Erin Nishi. A recent graduate of Punahou School and a current student at Yale University, she co-concertmasters their orchestra, showcasing Hawaii’s youthful musical potential. ANA’s collaboration with Erin Nishi emphasizes their dedication to using music, culture, and the arts as a bridge between Japan and Hawaii.

Furthermore, the Hawaii Chamber Music Festival (HCMF) plays a significant role in this musical journey, solidifying the strong partnership between ANA and local organizations. Since its inception in 2019, the ANA Aha Mele has sought to bring music and joy to the local community, with HCMF contributing to this vision.

Tickets for the ANA Aha Mele 2023 are now available on Ticketmaster. ANA’s continued commitment to music as a bridge between cultures, their partnership with local organizations like HCMF, and the inclusion of exceptional talents like Nobuyuki Tsujii and Erin Nishi promise a night of musical brilliance and cultural exchange.