Comedian Michael Yo is set to perform two comedy shows at the Blue Note Hawaiʻi! Known for his appearances on the Joe Rogan Experience and The Adam Carolla Show, as well as his Emmy nominations, Michael Yo is a multi-talented entertainer. With his critically acclaimed comedy special “I Never Thought” under his belt, Yo’s material often draws from his experiences as a proud father and loving husband. He has worked alongside Chelsea Handler and Jo Koy, and his career spans stand-up, acting, hosting, and podcasting, making him a prominent figure in Hollywood’s entertainment landscape. Ahead of his performances, he stopped by Living808 to talk about the shows and play some games.

For more information and to get your tickets, visit Blue Note Hawaii | Michael Yo Tickets