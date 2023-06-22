Honolulu (KHON2) – Pearl Highlands offers a variety of dining options for customers looking to support local restaurants.

For 30 years Pearl Highlands Center has been known as Central Oahu’s “must-stop” destination for food, entertainment, and everyday needs.

“We love the community here at Pearl Highlands. It’s central and very convenient for customers looking to stop by for a bite before they start their shopping,” says Connie Wong, Marketing Manager at Liliha Bakery at Pearl Highlands.

Not too far from Liliha Bakery, customers will be able to find Chicken and Brisket located in the Pearl Highlands Center Food Court.

“We love the friendly customers here Pearl Highlands Center. We also love the convenient location, and ample parking, which is very close in proximity to Sam’s club, Regal Movies, and 24hr Fitness. It makes it easy for folks to stop by and grab some food,” says Matthew Tomita, Owner of Chicken and Brisket.

Both Liliha Bakery and Chicken and Brisket are open seven days a week at the Pearl Highlands Center.

Pearl Highlands Center:

www.pearlhighlands.com

@pearlhighlands on Instagram

@PearlHighlandsCenter on Facebook