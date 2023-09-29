Honolulu (KHON2) – Local Musicians, Natalie Ai Kamau’u and Iolani Kamau’u are known as the “Ambassadors of Aloha ” at this year’s Aloha Festivals Floral Parade.

No stranger to the Aloha Festivals Floral Parade, both Natalie Ai Kamau’u and Iolani Kamau’u will be the face of the 2023 Aloha Festivals Floral Parade, telling the story of Hawaii’s people and culture.

“I hope people walk away learning a little more of our people and traditions and what makes Hawaii special, not just for visitors but for Kama’aina. I believe that’s the true definition of an ‘Aloha Ambassador,” says Natalie Ai Kamau’u, Singer and Songwriter.

Watch the Aloha Festivals Floral Parade live on KHII,Saturday September 30th at 10AM and online at KHON2.com

