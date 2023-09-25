Honolulu (KHON2) – Living808 and Rock ‘N Fun partner to provide viewers the chance to win big.

Located at Kamkana Ali’i, Rock ‘N Fun offers a place for families to dine and play with the latest arcade games and dishes.

Living808 viewers were given a chance to win a Rock ‘n Fun Party Pack for 10 Guests. Beginning the week of August 21st, six winners will be chosen over the span of six weeks to win a party pack for 10. Those winners will then be entered in a Grand Prize, a 2-night stay at the Hampton Inn & Suites – by Hilton in Kapolei.

Winner of Week 6: Jan Higaki

Overall Grand Prize Winner: Yvonne Onati

Rock ‘N Fun Hawaii:

Website: www.rocknfunhi.com

Address: 91-5431 Kapolei Pkwy, Suite 700 Kapolei, HI 96707

Phone: (808) 670-2626