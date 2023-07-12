The Hawaiʻi State Energy Office (HSEO) is an attached agency of the state’s Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism. The HSEO’s mission is to promote energy efficiency, renewable energy, and clean transportation to help achieve a resilient, clean energy, decarbonized economy. On Living808, John Veneri made two stops at hotels that are taking part in the Hawaiʻi Green Business Program, the first was at the Prince Waikiki where he caught up with General Manager Josh Hargrove.

"Here at Prince Waikiki, we understand the impact that our resort and golf course have on the community, which is ultimately what drives every decision we make with one goal in mind to help create a better and more sustainable Hawaiʻi . The Hawaiʻi Green Business Program is a benchmark that we strive to surpass year after year, something that holds our business accountable and something we pride ourselves in being a part of.

And Hargrove outlined what the hotel has implemented in the food and beverage department.

“We recently announced our partnership with Aloha Beer a few months ago, where our F&B team partnered up with theirs to create a beer sold exclusively at Prince Waikiki. This beer is called ‘Baby Froot Lupes’ and only further demonstrates our effort to support local.

When it comes to sustainability, Executive Chef Jeremy Shigekane takes his role seriously and has taken steps to ensure the property’s food and beverage footprint is minimal. From implementing smaller menus and creating seasonal dishes based on what local farmers can grow (not what he dictates) to utilizing ingredients from the on-property gardens and working with minority partners (including female and LGBTQIA+ owned businesses), Chef Shigekane understands the importance of sustainability in the culinary world.

Taking these efforts one step further, Chef Shigekane works alongside local nonprofit Aloha Harvest to collect unused/untouched food products twice per week and redistribute to feed the hungry, keeping the food out of a landfill while also strengthening the local community on Oʻahu. Any remaining food waste is donated to a local pig farm proudly resulting in zero food waste from the hotel kitchens.”

For more information on the Prince Waikiki, princewaikiki.com. and to find out more about the Hawaii Green Business Program, visit Hawaiʻi Green Business Program.

The Sheraton Waikiki is also taking part in the Hawaii Green Business Program and John Veneri stopped by there as well to discuss how they have implemented a more sustainable practice for the every day operations. John spoke with Complex Director of Engineering with Kyo-ya Hotels & Resorts Harzali Hashim.

” For nearly 25 years, Kyo-ya’s Waikīkī properties have been trailblazing pioneers in the area of sustainable practices with the implementation of various energy-efficient projects at these properties since the late 1990s. In fact, Sheraton Waikiki was the first hotel in Hawai‘i to feature charging stations for electric vehicles. Additionally, Kyo-ya Hotels & Resorts is the first hotel group in Hawai‘i to have three oceanfront properties in Waikīkī achieve LEED Certification. Our oceanfront property on Maui, the Sheraton Maui along with the off-beach Sheraton Princess Kaiulani – should attain their LEED certification by the end of this year. In 2016, both the Sheraton Waikiki and The Royal Hawaiian achieved LEED Gold certifications; the following year in 2017, the Moana Surfrider became LEED certified. “

Here are more impressive figures from Kyo-ya Hotels in the areas of energy efficiency, renewable energy and water conservation:

o A 28 percent decrease in energy usage from 2008.

o A 19 percent decrease in water usage from 2008.

o In 2007, the hotels’ farm-to-table produce stood at about 13 percent; it is over 60 percent today.

o Also, recyclable tonnage increased over 90 percent since 2009.

o The properties have collectively received more than $775,000 in energy-efficiency rebates from 2013 to 2022.

o All hotels have been sending their used cooking oil to Pacific Biodiesel to convert the oil into renewable fuel.

” Participating with the Hawaii Green Business Program gives us a statewide forum to share best practices with other businesses. As a hotel, we are fortunate to have a mix of people at our properties: guests from around the world, as well as our associates. In recent years, especially emerging from the pandemic, we find that many guests are extremely interested in our E-S-G efforts.”

For more information about the Hawaiʻi Green Business Program, visit Hawaiʻi Green Business Program and for more hotel information, visit marriot.com.