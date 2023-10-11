Honolulu (KHON2) – Bloomingdale’s is hosting two special events the weekend of Friday October 13th.

From apparel, makeup, accessories and more. Bloomingdale’s offers a variety of trending styles to its Hawaii customers, in which they can attend special events.

“We have a jewelry designer ‘MARCO BICEGO’ which is all made in Italy that will be highlighted this Saturday. So if you’d like to indulge in Italian luxury one of a kind pieces, please join us from 11am to 7pm at Bloomingdales,” says Lieu Tran, General Manager of Bloomingdale’s.

In addition to the MARCO BICEGO Trunk Show, Bloomingdale’s customers can attend its “Buy More, Save More” event, in which customers are eligible to save 20% off $100 spent, 25% off $250 spent, or 30% off $500 or more spent. The “Buy More, Save More” event is from Friday, October 13th to Sunday October 15th. The MARCO BICEGO Trunk Show will be on Saturday, October 14th.

Bloomingdale’s at Ala Moana:

1450 Ala Moana Blvd.

Honolulu, HI 96814