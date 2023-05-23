Honolulu (KHON2) – ProService Hawaii recently announced its partnership with Silver Lake, a global leader in technology investing in its next chapter of innovation and growth.

Known as the leading bundled HR solutions provider in Hawaii, ProService Hawaii excels at serving Hawaii employers, bundled technology, insurance, and local service offering. Now with its recent partnership with Silver Lake, ProService will be enhancing its product offerings to bring more value and better service to employers and the community.

“We’re really excited about what it will mean for our clients. ProService Hawaii is already known for great, local customer service, and this will allow us to serve our client even better. It’s very rare that a world-class investor like Silver Lake looks at Hawaii as an investment opportunity. This shows that it’s possible, and that Hawaii businesses can do it, too. This type of investment in a Hawaii-headquartered company also keeps local talent at home, builds Hawaii’s capacity and expertise, and helps diversify our economy,” says Michelle Kirk, VP of Client Experience, ProService Hawaii.



