Honolulu (KHON2) – Hurricane Preparedness Week begins the first week of May, and Zephyr Insurance, Hawaii’s leading provider of residential hurricane insurance, offers support to Hawaii residents prepare for a natural disaster.

Zephyr Insurance recommends that in addition to preparing a 14-day emergency kit for Hawaii residents, homeowners should take some time to prepare their homes.

“At Zephyr Insurance we found that there is still a lot of confusion about the different types of insurance policies that exist today. Homeowner’s need to be aware that there are three types of insurance policies they may need to protect their home. Now is the perfect time to assess your home and make sure it is equipped to withstand a tropical storm,” says Tim Johns, President and CEO of Zephyr Insurance Company, Inc.

Tip 1: Trim or Remove Damaged Tree’s

Trees within close proximity to your home have the ability to rub or damage your roof when swaying in high winds.

Tip 2: Check Gutters and Downspouts

Repair or clear, if necessary, to prevent potential roof damage and flooding.

Tip 3: Consider Retro-fitting to Secure and Reinforce the Roof

Hurricane clips work by further strengthening the bond between the roof and the walls of your home.

Tip 4: Take Photos of Your Home

These photos as proof of the condition of your home prior to potential hurricane damage. This will be useful if you need to file a claim.

For more hurricane preparedness tips or for more information on Zephyr Insurance, visit www.ZephyrInsurance.com.

Zephyr Insurance:

@ZephyrInsurance