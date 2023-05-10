Honolulu (KHON2) – Musical Trio, Waiolohia is paying homage to a very special musician with the release of their latest single, “Hawaiian Rainbows.”

Consisting of three local musicians, Greg Juan, Ed Juan, and Zane Ka’aiali’i Waiolohia is hoping to inspire the next generation of musicians with their sound by honoring past Hawaiian artists.

“Our version of Hawaiian Rainbows pays tribute to Richard Ho’opi’i, the original singer of the song. This is our way of honoring him and the path he created so that musicians like us can grow in the local music industry,” says Greg Juan, Singer and Songwriter of Waiolohia.

Hawaiian Rainbows by Waiolohia is now available to stream on digital platforms.

Waiolohia

@WaiolohiaMusic