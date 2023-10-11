Honolulu (KHON2) – Local band Hui Pu has been on the rise for two years performing around Hawaii, they soon will release their first single called “Wanted To Be.”

Hui Pu is made up of three musicians, Kalaʻi, Macyn and Dre, who met as ukulele students of Jonah Davis, the Ukulele & Guitar Instructor of Na Maka O Puʻuwai Alohaʻs Hula & Performing Arts Studio.

“Back in February 2021 music coming from the studio room caught the attention of Mandi Scott, President of Na Maka O Puʻuwai Aloha, she entered the room to find Jonah Davis working his magic with Kalaʻi on Ukulele, Macyn on Bass and myself on Guitar. ‘Anakē Mandi loved what she heard and said Iʻm hiring you boys to perform for Na Maka O Puʻuwai Alohaʻs Senior Prom in April 2021 and that was the Birth of Hui Pūʻs first Gig. ‘Anakē Mandi also Blessed us with the name of our Band, Hui Pū, which means “Blended Sound.” Hui Pū has been performing together for the past 2 and a half years now,” says Donavan “Dre” Alos, Guitarist and Vocalist of Hui Pu.

Since the start of their band, Hui Pu has gone onto performing around Hawaii, with the help of Hawaii’s FInest Founder, Paulele Alcon.

“We also had the amazing opportunity to headline our own Show at the Blue Note back in May as Hui Pū & Friends and we are so grateful to Paulele Alcon of Hawaiiʻs Finest for these amazing opportunities he has blessed us with. In December 2022, we had the opportunity to perform as Winners of Hawaiiʻs Finest Talent Search at the Hawaii Convention Center for Hawaiiʻs Finest 13th Anniversary Bash,” says Kala’i Kealoha, Ukulele and Vocalist of Hui Pu.

The latest single by Hui Pu is entitled “Wanted To Be” and will be released Friday, October 13th on all digital platforms.

“We worked with Pena at the Bu Print Studios on this single. This song speaks to the trials and tribulations we all must overcome and endure throughout life. Through hard work and dedication, one day we’ll be everything we ‘Wanted To Be.'” says Macyn- Shayne Hanawahine.

Those looking to follow Hui Pu, are encouraged to follow the band via its social media.

Instagram:

@huipu_music