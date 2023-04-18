Honolulu (KHON2) – Enjoy Snacks features a variety of candy lei perfect for the upcoming graduation season ahead.

From the Gummy Pineapple Lei, to their Guava Chewy Lei and Good Luck Strawberry Lei, Celebrate your graduate’s achievements with these delicious and unique candy leis from Enjoy Snacks which be purchased at various convenient locations, including Walmart, Target, Longs, Don Quijote, N.E.X, 7Eleven, and Times.

Enjoy Snacks is hiring in all departments, from delivery drivers to graphic designers and everything in between. They have opportunities for everyone, whether you’re just starting your career or looking for a new challenge. Those looking to learn more are invited to attend Enjoy Snacks’ Job Fair on Saturday, April 22nd, from 9am to 4pm at Ala Moana Hotel’s Carnation Ballroom.

Enjoy Snacks:

Address: 2111 Wilcox Ln A, Honolulu, HI 96819

Website: www.enjoysnacks.com