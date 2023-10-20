Honolulu (KHON2) – The 2023 Honolulu Pride Weekend will feature a few days of events and parties featuring performers from RuPaul’s Drag Race.

The Honolulu Pride Parade will take place on Saturday, October 21st in Waikiki. Participants of this year’s pride weekend will be able to attend other festivities and events.

“This weekend will be so much fun, I’ll be headlining the official Honolulu Pride After Party “Paradise” at Hawaiian Brians on Friday. Kimora will be hosting, and all three of us will perform at the Honolulu Pride Festival on Saturday along with Sasha Colby. Sunday Kylie and I will be performing at the Fly with Pride Brunch that will be hosted by Kerri Colby,” says Laganja Estranja, Performer.

The theme for this year’s pride weekend is “Rooted In Pride: Homecoming.” The Hawaii LGBT Legacy Foundation will be bringing home RuPaul’s Drag Race winner of Season 15, Sasha Colby.

“Sasha and I were roommates, we know each other personally and there’s a lot of support between us for each other. I’m excited to perform this weekend knowing that she is back home,” says Kylie Sonique Love, Performer.

Those wanting to learn more about the 2023 Honolulu Pride Events or would like to donate, can visit https://hawaiilgbtlegacyfoundation.com/

Social Media Handles:

@Honolulupride

@Laganjaestranja

@xosonique

@Kimorablac