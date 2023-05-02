Honolulu (KHON2) – Neyo, Mario, Mikey Jimenez hit the stage of the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles to perform for a sold out crowd.

Mike Galmiche and Jonny Mack of Dream Weekend Hawaii, one of Hawaii’s premier promoters of Live Shows and events, partnered with Bobby Dee Presents to bring a night of live entertainment featuring some of the biggest musicians in Hollywood.

“What’s great about working with Bobby Dee is that he exudes that aloha spirit naturally. Doing business with him is like working with family, it’s all aloha and love,” says Jonny Mack, Promoter of Dream Weekend Hawaii.

Those wanting to learn more about Bobby Dee Presents, Dream Weekend Hawaii and upcoming concerts can do so by logging onto its official websites.

Bobby Dee Presents:

www.bobbydeepresents.com

@bobbydeepresents

Dream Weekend Hawaii:

www.dreamweekendhawaii.com

@dreamweekendhawaii