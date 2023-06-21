Honolulu (KHON2) – Bloomingdale’s at Ala Moana is preparing everyone for the summer with new handbags and shoes.

Customers are encouraged to head over to the shoes and handbags department at Bloomingdale’s to shop from a range of in-style footwear and bags.

“With a purchase of $42.50 or more, you will receive a gift with purchase, So can you tell me what we have here,” says Lieu Tran, General Manager at Bloomingdales, Ala Moana.

Bloomingdale customers can participate in its “Gift Card” by shopping now until sunday, June 25th to earn a gift card with qualifying purchases that they can use back in store.

Bloomingdale’s at Ala Moana:

Address: 1450 Ala Moana Blvd, Honolulu, HI 96814