Therapeutic massages are offered at the brand new Massage Professionals – Ala Moana

Massage Professionals – Ala Moana is a brand new clinic that opened in April 2019. It is an extension of Hawaii Healing Arts College, School of Massage Therapy, which has been operating in Kailua for decades. The Ala Moana location will offer a variety of professional massage services with multiple Licensed Massage Therapists (LMTs) to choose from.

Relaxation massage is usually requested for maintenance purposes while therapeutic or clinical massage is mainly requested for clients who are recovering from injuries or car accidents. They are usually sent here by their doctor with a prescription.

Currently, they accept no fault an worker’s comp insurance clients and anyone who is receiving massage for treatment would be referred here by the primary care physician.

Other services include a chair massage, which is a great option for offering massage to a lot of people in a short amount of time. They also provide corporate functions or wellness events for schools, offices, hospitals etc. It’s a great way to take care of employees and promote healthy environments. To get more information contact Massage Professionals at (808)941-1010 or visit at http://hhacdirect.com/alamoana