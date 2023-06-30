Public transportation plays a vital role in providing affordable and efficient mobility for commuters. On Oʻahu, the newest addition to the island’s multimodal transit system is the rail, known as Skyline. This development offers commuters a range of transportation choices, including TheBus, Handi-Van, and various modes of personal transportation like bicycles, cars, skateboards, scooters, or even walking. One of the key aspects of this integrated transit system is the seamless connection between TheBus and Skyline. Passengers can use their HOLO cards to board both TheBus and Skyline, ensuring a smooth transfer and consistent fare payment across both systems. Jon Nouci, Deputy Director with DTS, joined us to share the details.

The cost of a single ride on Skyline is equivalent to a single ride on TheBus, with pricing options available for adults, youth, seniors, and others. Moreover, fare capping is implemented on Skyline, meaning riders won’t spend more than the cost of a day pass. This fare capping mechanism applies to both TheBus and Skyline, further enhancing the convenience for passengers.

Starting from July 1, 2023, TheBus service and routes have been updated to provide access to the first nine Skyline stations. Passengers can easily find the updated routes and timetables on TheBus website, ensuring a smooth transition between bus and rail. To facilitate connectivity, three new TheBus Transit Centers have been established at Keone‘ae – UH West O‘ahu, Hō‘ae‘ae – West Loch, and Hālawa – Aloha Stadium. These centers serve as convenient hubs for commuters, allowing for easy transfers between different modes of transportation.

Notably, all Skyline stations, except for Honouliuli – Ho`opili Station and Hālaulani – Leeward Community College Station, have designated bus stops and connectivity, making it even more accessible for passengers to switch between TheBus and Skyline. This comprehensive integration ensures that commuters have a wide range of options for their daily transportation needs, further reducing reliance on private vehicles and promoting sustainable travel choices.

In addition to improved bus services, there are also enhanced facilities and access for Handi-Van riders. This commitment to inclusivity ensures that individuals with mobility needs can seamlessly navigate the public transportation network and enjoy greater independence in their daily journeys.

The collaborative efforts between TheBus and Skyline demonstrate the dedication to creating a comprehensive and efficient transit system that meets the diverse needs of its residents and visitors.

To learn more, visit honolulu.gov/transportation