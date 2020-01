Whole Bead Show is a traveling trade show for beads. It showcases products like glass, stone, metal, pearl, amber, and porcelain. Artisans, Importers and merchants offer beads, gemstones and findings from all around the globe. Check out the latest in antique beads, handmade beads, findings, buttons, charms, and a variety of beaded jewelry.

The Whole Bead Show runs from Friday, Jan 10, 2020 to Sunday, Jan 12, 2020 at the Blaisdell Center.

Website: wholebead.com