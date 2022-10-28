Honolulu (KHON2) – The Alzheimer’s Association prepares for the next Oahu fundraising event.

The Alzheimer’s Association is dedicated to leading the way to end Alzheimer’s through community awareness, such as their annual “Walk to End Alzheimer’s” event.

“The ‘Walk to End Alzheimer’s’ event is a major fundraiser where we invite community members who have been affected with Alzheimer’s to help bring attention to the disease and how we can help each other out,” says Lori McCarney, Alzheimer’s Association Board Chair.

The fundraising event will be held at Magic Island on Saturday, November 5th at 9:00AM which invites the public to come out and support.

“I am so proud of our team and the community for making the time and effort to put this walk together. There is also support from local entertainers like Crossing Rain and Frank Delima,” says Cary Tanaka, Walk Executive Chair.

Walk attendees will be able to raise awareness by showing their support through colored flowers.

McCarney says, “The orange flower represents the people who support the cause of Alzheimer’s, even if they don’t have a personal connection. The blue represents those who are currently living with Alzheimer’s. The yellow flowers represent our caregivers, and the hard work they put into caring for our loved ones. The purple flower represents those who passed away from Alzheimer’s.’

Those looking to get involved in this year’s ‘Walk to End Alzheimer’s’ event and other opportunities can do so via their official website.

The Alzheimer’s Association:

www.alz.org/oahuwalk