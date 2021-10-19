The Walk to End Alzheimer’s on O’ahu

The Alzheimer’s Association 2021 Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Oahu is shifting to a walk-from-home, or walk-from-anywhere, on Saturday, November 6. In the interest of safety, the association will not be hosting a large gathering this year nor are they going virtual, but instead invite participants to walk where they wish on the day of the event.

First Lady of Hawaii Dawn Amano-Ige is personally affected by Alzheimer’s. Her mom lives with this debilitating disease and as the Honorary State Walk Chair, she is helping raise concern and awareness.

“That is correct, we want to ensure the safety of all participants and volunteers, and while covid is impacting the way we may walk or who we walk with, it does not change the reason why we walk…. And that is to end Alzheimer’s and all other dementia. My role with the organization is to raise concern and awareness, so those who have any inclination of cognitive or memory issues know how important it is to seek out a doctor’s advice because early diagnosis is key. I also want to ensure caregivers have the support and resources they need in order to stay healthy and thrive as caregivers. There is help out there for them.”

For more information about the walk visit alz.org/walk or call (808) 591-2771.