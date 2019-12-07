The Veranda’s Christmas Tea Service

Moana Surfrider is bringing together two of life’s great traditions: Christmas, and Afternoon Tea at the Veranda.



Starting next week Tuesday on December 10, Chef Nolan West and Pastry Chef Carmen Montejo are offering a Christmas-themed Afternoon Tea service served between 11:30 a.m. till 2 p.m. daily through Christmas Eve, December 24.

Chef Nolan is going to serve a savory menu that includes lobster salad on croissant roll; smoked salmon toast; sundried tomato and chicken sandwich; baba ganoush tart with roasted pepper; and truffled egg sandwich with pickled onion.

Pastry Chef Carmen Montejo will be preparing Christmas themed desserts that are served on a three-tiered serving tray that include chestnut roll cake; pumpkin madeleine, mint chocolate macaron, pistachio tart with chocolate mousse, gingerbread cookie, yuzu éclair, and a Christmas Stollen.

The Classic holiday tea menu is $50 per person, plus tax and gratuity. You can also upgrade to the First Lady Tea service for an additional $20 that includes the Classic menu plus a glass of sparkling rosé, berries with crème fraîche and souvenir fan.

To make a reservation, call the dining desk at 808-921-4600 or go to http://OpenTable.com to book online. Complimentary four-hour valet parking or self-parking at the Sheraton Princess Kaiulani is included.