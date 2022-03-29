Honolulu (KHON2) – Valley of The Temples Memorial Park opens new Oceanview Terrace for families looking to lay their loved ones to rest.

Since 1963, the Valley of The Temples Memorial Park has been servicing Hawaii families looking to plan funeral arrangements on their 240-acre location.

“We are one of the few locations on Oahu that is full service with a cemetery, mortuary, and crematory all on site. This allows us to say ‘yes’ to anything a family asks for. Our main building was fully renovated in 2019 and features one of the three chapels families can choose from here on Oahu. Our families appreciate the convenience of being able to make it,” says Debbie Kamakana, Family Service Supervisor.

Families looking to lay loved ones to rest can now take advantage of the parks’ new Ocean View Terrace development which features a selection of property types for booth casket and urn placement.

“The development was built in consultation with a renowned feng shui master and is known for the views of Kaneohe Bay and the incredible Ko’olau Mountains that support and wrap the development like an armchair. The development is in the shape of a heart and features the largest man-made water feature on the island. Ocean View Terrace has custom property types to accommodate 1 to 16, or even more, members of a family to be together forever in a private family estate, hedge estate, or a community garden,” says Jeff Short, Manager at Valley of The Temples.

According to Short, Hawaii families should consider pre-planning funeral arrangements.

Short says, “One of the most important benefits families receive when they pre plan is they get the opportunity to make these decisions together. Husbands and wives, significant others, get to review every option and make the decisions that are best for them and their family. Families that plan ahead also get to make decisions that will allow multiple generations of their family to be together forever, which is something that you simply cannot put a price on. They also gain the peace of mind of knowing their loved ones are protected from having to make unfamiliar and permanent decisions during one the most difficult times of their lives. Financially the largest benefit of pre planning is locking in the price on cemetery property and funeral services which historically have doubled every 5 to 7 years.”

To learn more about the advantages of pre-planning and the OCean View Terrace at the Valley of The Temples Memorial Park can visit their official website.

Valley of The Temples Memorial Park:

Website: www.Valley-of-the-Temples.com

Phone: 808-725-2798