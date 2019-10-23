The Trickster dazzles John & Tannya

On the heels of a highly successful multi-city tour and run on Broadway, the world’s best-selling touring magic show, THE ILLUSIONISTS – LIVE FROM BROADWAY will play the Neal S. Blaisdell Center in Honolulu October 23 – 27 as part of its North American tour in 2019. Tickets for THE ILLUSIONISTS are on sale now and are available at www.ticketmaster.com

THE ILLUSIONISTS – LIVE FROM BROADWAY is produced by Simon Painter, Tim Lawson and MagicSpace Entertainment. Conceived by Simon Painter, the show’s creative team also includes executive producer Tim Lawson and director Neil Dorward.

Full of hilarious magic tricks, death-defying stunts and acts of breathtaking wonder, THE ILLUSIONISTS has shattered box office records worldwide and thrilled audiences of all ages with a mind-blowing spectacular showcasing the jaw-dropping talents of five of the most incredible illusionists on earth.

Paul Dabek, aka the Trickster joins John and Tannya on set and even shows them a trick right in front of their own eyes.

The Illusionists Live from Broadway
October 23 – 27
Blaisdell Center Concert Hall
www.broadwayinhawaii.com

