After spending so much time together indoors, our families are starting to look for ways to be outside. Someone who knows all about planning family activities that are safe and fun is The Travel Mom, Emily Kaufman. She has appeared on talk shows like Good Morning America and the Kelly Clarkson show, and now on Living808. With travel opening up across the country, Kaufman has safe travel tips including the use of a particular moisturizer like Olay Whip. Find it online at olay.com. For that and a vacation giveaway, check the Travel Mom out online at thetravelmom.com