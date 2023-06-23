Honolulu (KHON2) – Whether you are participating in a virtual concert or heading out for a night at your favorite venue there is always something to do at the end of the week. Mikey Monis breaks down the trendiest events, every Friday, when What’s Up Weekend airs on Living808.

Each week What’s Up Weekend highlights three of the most popular events around the state. From attending a virtual concert in your living room, to checking out the newest event, this weekly weekend report will have you calling up all of your family and friends for a fun night out.

Joe Moore and Pat Sajack star in “The Sunshine Boys”

Joe Moore and Pat Sajak bring their unique charm and comedic genius to their roles in “The Sunshine Boys”, be prepared for a night filled with hilarious banter and heartwarming moments. Don’t miss this rare opportunity to witness the magic of these seasoned entertainers as they breathe life into Neil Simon’s classic play. Get your tickets at HawaiiTheatre.com

Spill The Tea Cafe presents “2023 Pride Festival”

In honor of Pride Month celebrate with Spill The Tea cafe tonight be enjoying live music, exciting activities and delicious food. Learn more by following @Spill_theteacafe on social media.

Hawaiʻi State Art Museum offers Summer Exhibits

Head over to the Hawaiʻi State Art Museum to check out the amazing artwork and exhibits. From the 2023 Young Artists of Hawaiʻi exhibit, to Ascension, Under The Blue in The Pod and of course The Sculpture Garden. You and your family can learn about the talented artists in the state of Hawaiʻi and what makes our home so unique. Learn more about these exhibits and more by logging onto HiSam.Hawaii.Gov