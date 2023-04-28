Honolulu (KHON2) – Whether you are participating in a virtual concert or heading out for a night at your favorite venue there is always something to do at the end of the week. Mikey Monis breaks down the trendiest events, every Friday, when What’s Up Weekend airs on Living808.

Fia and Jasmin Nicole Perform at Da Playground Maui

Tonight head over Da Playground Maui as Fia and Jasmin Nicole take their music on the road to the Valley Isle. Follow Fia @TheArtistFia on social media to learn more.

Kamakana Aliʻi and Moani Island Bistro and Bar Kicks off West Fest 2023

Kamakana Aliʻi and Moani Island Bistro and Bar will be hosting the second-annual West Fest Music Festival featuring Fia, Ekolu, Koaʻuka and more. To learn more about Kamakana Aliʻi, its upcoming events and tickets to the 2022 West Fest, shoppers can do so via their official website.

Website: www.thewestfesthawaii.com

Website: www.kamakanaalii.com

Social Media Handles: @kamakanaalii

Kalani Pe’a to Make His 5th May Day Debut at Hawaii Theatre

Kalani Peʻa will be bringing back his 5th Annual May Day is Lei Day in Hawaiʻi concert at the Hawaiʻi Theatre. Experience an epic concert with Mele Apana as host, Na Pua Greig, Liam Moleta, Kumuhula Nani Dudoit and Halau, plus so much more. Follow Kalani online @KalaniPeaMusic.

Island Block Radio Brings Island Vibes to Southern California

Reminder that if you are in the Southern California area, come out to the house of Blues Anaheim tonight as we bring the island vibes to SoCal. Party alongside CRSB, Adrian Marcel, Praise Da Kid and so much more, hosted by yours truly. Visit @islandblockradio on social media to learn more.

604 Clubhouse Offers Miller Lite Specials

604 Clubhouse brings the fun to the Hawaii residents with live music, great food and delicious drinks. No better way to relax than at 604 clubhouse. Visit restaurant604.com