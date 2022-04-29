Honolulu (KHON2) – The Super American Circus is bringing the fun to Hawaii residents with new acts as it returns to the Neil S Blaisdell Center.

As new acts make their debut to the Super American Circus, Hawaii residents are invited to this family-friendly event all weekend long.

“We have a lot of new acts including a thrilling motorcycle act that will keep you on the edge of your seats. They will perform a variety of tricks and also a daredevil performance in the Globe of Death,” says Jordan Segundo, Spokesperson for The Super American Circus.

Residents can experience The Super American Circus all weekend long with two showings per night.

Segundo says, “Guests are invited to come an hour early to participate in pre-show activities.”

To purchase tickets guests are encouraged to check out the official website of The Super American Circus.

The Super American Circus:

www.superamericancircus.com