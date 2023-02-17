Honolulu (KHON2) – From February 17th to 19th The Super American Circus has returned to Hawaii for seven shows with new acts and familiar faces.

“What’s great about the Super American Circus is that there’s something for everyone. There’s talented performers and circus acts that have each person at the age of their seats in awe. This year we have a few new performers, along with familiar ones. I will be singing in the show, which is always fun because I get to reunite with some family and friends while being back home,” says Jordan Segundo, Performer in The Super American Circus.

Tickets to the Super American Circus can be found online through the shows’ official website.

The Super American Circus:

www.superamericancircus.com