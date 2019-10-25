The Stars of Kuleana-Maui promote video release

Stars from the movie Kuleana Maui join John Veneri on set to talk about the movie and its new digital and blu-ray release. Moronai Kanekoa and Kealani Warner are taking time to tell everyone the story that starts in the early 70’s.

KULEANA was awarded the “Audience Choice” awards at the 2017 Maui Film Festival, the San Antonio Film Festival, and the Santa Cruz Film Festival, and also won “Best Of Fest” at the Guam International Film Festival. Produced entirely in the islands, KULEANA features an all-Hawaii cast and an original score by Willie K.

For more information visit HawaiiCinema.com or on Facebook at facebook.com/KuleanaMauiMovie.