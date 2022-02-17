The Shops At Kukui’ula Provides Shoppers With a Variety of Dining Options

Honolulu (KHON2) – The Shops at Kukui’ula offers a wide selection of dishes and culinary cocktails from our award-winning restaurants.

Kaua’i residents are invited to dine on fresh, local ingredients provided by restaurants at The Shops at Kukui’ula, a method that Felipe Mares, Executive Chef at Eating House 1849 has been using.

“We have been using local ingredients for years. It’s something that our founder Roy Yamaguchi started doing, as a way to support local farmers and businesses,” says Felipe Mares, Executive Chef at Eating House 1849 at the Shops at Kukui’ula.

In addition to their recognizable dishes, Mares says diners can also enjoy the breath-taking views at their Kaua’i location.

Mares says, “Other than this being the original location for Eating House 1849, our customers come to relax with our scenic views as a backdrop for their dining experience.”

Located across from Eating House 1849, customers can shop and dine at Living Foods, a community market and cafe, found at the Shops at Kukui’ula.

“We designed Living Foods to provide healthy everyday options to Kama’aina and travelers alike. Customers can purchase grab-and-go meals, check out our wide range of socially-conscious products, and relax over coffee or a glass of wine,” says Matthew Duncan, Manager at Living Foods.

With a wide-range of meal options to choose from, shoppers at Living Foods can look forward to their new breakfast menu, available on February 18th.

“Breakfast will be served Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 7am to 11am. We offer a chorizo egg burrito, fried rice bibimbap, avocado toast, pancakes, pastries and more,” says Mark Arriola, Executive Chef, Kauai Living Foods.

Those looking to explore Eating House 1849, Living Foods and all other dining options are encouraged to visit the Shops at Kukui’ula.

The Shops At Kukui’ula:

2829 Ala Kalanikaumaka Street

Koloa, HI 96756