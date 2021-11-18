The Shops At Kukui’ula Offers Many Food and Beverage Options For Shoppers

Honolulu (KHON2) – The Shops at Kukui’ula bring deliciousness to shoppers with a wide-range of eateries, conveniently located near popular retailers.

Located on the South Shore of Kauai, The Shops at Kukui’ula houses 8 dining options to satisfy shoppers looking to dine on a variety of cuisines.

“We love all of our loyal customers at The Shops at Kukui’ula. Here at Lapperts Hawaii, we provide a bunch of ice cream and bakery products, which are handmade every day in Hanapepe. We also have coffee, which is roasted at our roastery in Ele’ele,” says Makali’i Pratt, Project Manager at Lappert’s Hawaii.

In addition to Ice Cream, The Shops at Kukui’ula welcomed in Table at Poipu, a new dining experience owned by award-winning Chef, John Paul Gordon.

“We recently opened our doors to the customers at The Shops at Kukui’ula, and the response has been amazing. Diners have been loving our Grilled pork chop topped with a pineapple whiskey. We also recommend our Kaua’i prawn boil and mushroom risotto croquettes,” says John Paul Gordon, Chef and Owner of Table at Poipu.

Located directly below Table at Poipu, shoppers will find The Dolphin Poipu, a restaurant that’s both a fish market and a sushi bar.

“In our restaurant, customers can take out or dine in on gourmet sushi, fresh fish, steak and specialty cocktails, all served with local Hawaiian flavors. What’s really cool about our business is that we also have a fish market, in which customers can choose from a selection of fresh fish,” says Chris Recaido, Executive Sushi Chef at The Dolphin Poipu.

