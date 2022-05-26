Pre-pandemic, the Lantern Floating ceremony was the largest Memorial Day observance in the United States drawing near 50,000 residents and visitors from across the globe to honor fallen service members and loved ones who have passed.

This year will be very similar to last year with a few changes. The outdoor venue will be transformed to include bridges, symbolizing the journey from our world to another, leading to a water feature where participants may float lanterns bearing remembrances, prayers, and commitments to action toward harmony and peace. Those that aren’t able to participate in person can take part virtually. Join us on air for “Space to Heal: A Shinnyo Lantern Floating Hawaiʻi Special”, a 30-minute television broadcast, that will air on Memorial Day, May 30 from 6:30 – 7 p.m. Hawaiʻi Standard Time on KHON2 (FOX). Her Holiness Shinso Ito will appear live from Japan to offer her blessing.

The special will be simultaneously streamed on the following: lanternfloatinghawaii.com; KHON2.com; Shinnyo Lantern Floating Hawaiʻi’s Facebook page, Instagram, and YouTube; KHON2’s Facebook page and YouTube.