In the heart of Waikiki, The Seaside is delivering on great taste from fresh and raw ingredients and an extensive wine list and according to General Manager Todd Vrooman it makes for a great experience.

“Here in Hawaii, we know how much people love oysters and the freshest seafood. We aimed to combine the favorites of visitors from around the world as well as local specialties like the freshest poke into a seafood lover’s dream menu. In our small and intimate space, we have a unique opportunity to connect with everyone who walks through the door and provide them a tailor-made experience with tastes that will delight, freshness that will astound, and great wine and beverages to pair. From fisherman’s wharf in San Francisco to the fish piers of Boston, we look to classic delicious fresh recipes and a fun vibe in our little spot. We’re a seafood bar, we’re a wine bar, and we shuck the freshest oysters available in Hawaii to order every time.

