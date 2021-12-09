The Salvation Army’s “Hope Marches On” Holiday Fundraiser

The Salvation Army’s ‘Hope Marches On’ initiative is a holiday fundraising campaign to support year-round social service programs. Through December 31st Foodland customers can make donations at checkout through Foodland’s “Share a Holiday Feast” program to help those less fortunate in Hawaii. Customers may donate cash, coins, Maika’i points or My Rewards Certificates to help. Donations are turned into Foodland gift certificates and distributed by The Salvation Army to families in need on each island where the donations were received.

Then there is ‘Giving Machine’ at Pearlridge Center. The LDS Light The World Giving Machine is at Pearlridge Center Mauka through Jan. 2. Donors can select among five items in the Giving Machine to support The Salvation Army in Hawaii. Items include:

Hot shower and laundry for $5

After school supplies for $25

Help send a child to summer camp for $50

Rent and utility bills assistance for $50

A new home starter kit for $100.

For more information visit, Hawaii.SalvationArmy.org