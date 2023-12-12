The Salvation Army’s annual Angel Tree Program is in full swing, focusing on bringing joy to keiki and kupuna while offering continuous support to families facing economic challenges. Major Troy Trimmer, Divisional Commander of The Salvation Army Hawaiian and Pacific Islands, joined Living808 to share about the program.

Troy shared that a upporting the Angel Tree Program is flexible, and participants can choose traditional angel tags from physical Angel Trees at Hawaii Walmart stores or create an online fundraiser to share with friends and family. Last year, 31,000 gifts were donated in Hawaii, but this year, with growing economic challenges, public support is more critical than ever.

For those unable to donate, The Salvation Army offers opportunities to get involved. Volunteers are needed for collecting Angel Tree toys and serving as bell ringers.

Beyond the holiday season, The Salvation Army provides essential services throughout the year, including addiction treatment, rent and utility assistance, food distribution, homeless services, and emergency disaster relief. With ongoing challenges faced by the islands, public support is vital to sustaining these crucial programs.

Your support through donations and volunteering contributes to impacting lives and supporting the community. To learn more, visit hawaii.salvationarmy.org.