Honolulu (KHON2) – The Salvation Army gives back to Hawaii Communities through their annual “Giving Tuesday” program.

The Salvation Army provides social service outreach programs throughout the year to hundreds of individuals and families across Hawaii, including special events like “Giving Tuesday.”

“On this Giving Tuesday, for example, a quick snapshot into services we are holding includes regular food pantries on each island, distributing meals on Kauai, Maui and Hawaii Islands, and even providing hot showers for homeless individuals on Kauai,” says, Major Phlil Lum, Divisional Commander, The Salvation Army Hawaiian & Pacific Islands.

Monetary donations will support The Salvation Army social service programs on each island, and can be made at LoveBeyondHi.org.