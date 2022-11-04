Honolulu (KHON2) – The Salvation Army brings back their annual Thanksgiving event.

“Love Beyond Hunger” is an event to help island communities, The Salvation Army provides meals not only during Thanksgiving, but all year long.

“Each year, The Salvation Army provides food assistance with Thanksgiving meals, food boxes and other ways across Hawaii at our 10 Corps on Kauai, Oahu, Maui, and The Big Island,” says Major Phil Lum, Divisional Commander, The Salvation Army Hawaiian & Pacific Islands.

For the first time in three years, the annual Thanksgiving Meal at the Blaisdell by Salvation Army returns after a couple of years due to the pandemic.

Lum says, “We are fortunate to have the support of Mayor Blangiardi and the City & County of Honolulu and are pleased to announce that we are resuming our Thanksgiving Meal for and are prepared to serve 2,000 on Thanksgiving Day at the Blaisdell Exhibition Hall.”

Not only does the Salvation Army provide meals and food baskets during Thanksgiving and the holidays, but also all year long.

“We are anticipating many more folks will be needing assistance this year, particularly as some of the government’s pandemic support programs are ending, combined with the impacts of inflation,” says Lum.

Community members can help us Love Beyond Hunger by making monetary donations to support our feeding efforts during the holidays and year round. Monetary donations also can be made at ThanksgivingHawaii.org as well as, support their Thanksgiving Meal event at the Blaisdell by purchasing pumpkin pies at Anna Millers at Pearlridge.

Salvation Army:

www.salvationarmy.com