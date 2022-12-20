The final days of the year mean the Salvation Army is asking for help to end the year and a good note. Major Phil Lum joined John Veneri in the Living808 Lounge for the details of the year end push.

“ We’re in the final push for our traditional Red Kettles. They run thru Christmas Eve. We are fortunate to partner with Walmart again this year. They allowed us to start ringing on Nov. 19, almost a week prior to the usual start on Black Friday. We also make it easy to donate digitally. And, best of all, donations in our Red Kettles stay in the communities where they are donated to support those in need.

So when you see a Red Kettle, please support your local community.”

And you can visit LoveBeyondHi.org to donate online or find locations of Red Kettles throughout the islands. And donations received now go to help families throughout the entire year.